Verizon Unveils New myPlan Unlimited Ultimate Option

Verizon has expanded its myPlan lineup with the introduction of myPlan Unlimited Ultimate. Priced at $90 per month for one line, this plan includes unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, 60GB of mobile hotspot allowance, 10GB of premium unthrottled international data, Global Choice, and unlimited text and calls within 210+ countries and back to the USA.

Compared to the myPlan Unlimited Plus option, myPlan Unlimited Ultimate offers double the hotspot data allowance and additional international perks. With 10GB of premium speed international data each month, users can stay connected while abroad. Unlimited texts and calls to most countries, as well as the USA, further enhance the plan’s flexibility.

Multiple lines benefit from discounted pricing. For two lines, the cost is $80 per line, while for three lines, it is $65 per line. Similarly, four lines are priced at $55 per line, and five or more lines cost $52 per line. These prices assume the use of autopay, which comes with a $10 per month discount. Without autopay, the prices increase by $10.

Additionally, users have the option to add various “perks” to their plan for $10 each. These include the Disney bundle (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+), 100GB of mobile hotspot allowance, Apple One, Walmart+, Apple Music Family, Smartwatch Data & Safety, 2TB of cloud storage, and more.

Verizon’s myPlan Unlimited Ultimate is set to be available from August 31 onwards. With its extensive features and global connectivity options, this plan offers a comprehensive package for users seeking a reliable and versatile mobile plan.

Source: Verizon