Verizon Sunsets BlueJeans Collaboration Platform, Focusing on Other Priorities

Verizon has announced that it will be discontinuing its BlueJeans video collaboration platform. The telecommunications company acquired BlueJeans in April 2020 for $500 million, seeing it as a valuable asset during the COVID-19 pandemic when remote work became the norm.

However, Verizon Business now states that “changing market conditions in a post-pandemic landscape” have led to the decision to sunset BlueJeans. The company did not provide any specific details about its reasons for refocusing its efforts elsewhere.

During an earnings call, Verizon Business hinted at its new priorities, which include driving growth in mobility and exploring revenue opportunities in fixed wireless, 5G private wireless, and mobile edge compute solutions. BlueJeans does not fit into these plans.

The decision to discontinue BlueJeans is likely influenced by the competitive landscape. Platforms such as Cisco’s WebEx, Google’s WorkSpaces, and Microsoft Teams gained significant traction during the pandemic, offering affordable and feature-rich video collaboration solutions. Zoom, in particular, became synonymous with online meetings but also faced criticism for causing “Zoom fatigue” and hindering spontaneous collaboration.

Furthermore, businesses are now encouraging employees to return to physical offices, reducing the need for video chat services like BlueJeans. The lack of mention of BlueJeans during Verizon’s recent earnings calls suggests a lack of interest in the platform.

BlueJeans has notified its customers that its Basic and free trial offerings will be discontinued at the end of August 2023. Paid users will need to consider migrating to other platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or alternative options.

Verizon’s decision to sunset BlueJeans aligns with its aim to achieve significant cost savings through a cost efficiency program. The company aims to find $2 billion to $3 billion in annual savings by 2025.