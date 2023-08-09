Verizon to Shut Down BlueJeans, Its Zoom Competitor

Verizon has decided to shut down BlueJeans, its Zoom competitor that was acquired during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to 9to5Google. BlueJeans customers received an email stating that the company would be discontinuing its suite of products, including its recently introduced free Basic plan and free trial offerings, effective August 31st. The email does not specify how long paid customers will have access to the services.

Verizon’s acquisition of BlueJeans was a significant investment, with reports indicating that the company paid around $400 million for it in April 2020. At the time, videoconferencing platforms like Zoom and BlueJeans experienced a surge in usage due to the pandemic. However, as many companies now begin to implement return-to-office policies, the demand for virtual collaboration apps has diminished.

It is worth noting that even Zoom, which had experienced tremendous growth during the pandemic, is now asking some of its staff to return to the office.