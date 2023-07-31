Venba: A Story of Culture and Connection through Food

Venba is a unique game that centers around the theme of cooking. Unlike traditional cooking games, where food is merely a component, Venba uses food as the core element of gameplay. Developed by Visai Games, the game revolves around the life of Venba, an immigrant mother trying to bridge the gap with her son while exploring her Tamil culture.

The story begins as Venba and her husband embark on a new life in Canada, leaving behind their home in Tamil Nadu, India. For Venba, food is a medium of care and a connection to her past. She expresses her love through cooking, whether by preparing daily lunches for her husband or creating a festive atmosphere during dinner time. Each chapter represents a year in Venba’s life, showcasing the challenges and joys of their new life in Canada, the lessons they impart to their son, and the conflicts they face as a family.

The gameplay of Venba combines visual novel segments with simple cooking puzzles. As the player assumes the role of Venba, they unlock recipes from a cherished family cookbook. However, these recipes are incomplete, requiring the player to recall memories and fill in the missing details. Each recipe is beautifully presented in Venba’s artistic style, ranging from traditional dishes like biryani to elaborate creations like puttu.

The purpose of the game is not to test dexterity or controller skills but to add depth to the narrative through the physical act of cooking. It explores the complexities of the relationship between parents and their child as they navigate their identity within a different culture. The food and recipes symbolize this evolving connection and provide a natural progression for the story.

Despite its short duration of just over an hour, Venba manages to capture the essence of an Indian Canadian family’s life. The game showcases the beauty of Tamil culture, the struggles of immigrant parents, and their child’s journey of assimilation. The well-paced storytelling allows players to fully experience the emotions depicted in the game, making each moment impactful.

Venba is set to release on various platforms on July 31st, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows PC. Visai Games has crafted a complete and immersive story that combines a touching narrative, vibrant visuals, and tantalizing food. Whether you’re a fan of cooking games or looking for a heartfelt gaming experience, Venba promises to deliver.