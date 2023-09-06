Vacancy: Digital Marketing Manager at Velvet Hammer Music and Management Group

Velvet Hammer Music and Management Group, a boutique artist management, record label, and publishing company based in West Hollywood, CA, is currently hiring a dedicated and dynamic Digital Marketing Manager to enhance the company’s digital practices and elevate its artists’ brands. The successful candidate will be responsible for leading digital improvement initiatives, developing and implementing social media plans, and growing the artists’ social presence.

This full-time, in-office position requires individuals who possess creativity, improvisation skills, organizational abilities, and clear communication. Reporting directly to each artist manager on a daily basis, the Digital Marketing Manager will be responsible for day-to-day operations of comprehensive digital marketing campaigns, including strategy development, campaign execution, community management, analytics, ad plans, and email marketing.

The role also involves strategizing social content across various platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Discord, among others. It will require creating long-term content plans aligned with each artist’s brand to further enhance their digital platforms. Proficiency in graphic design and content editing using software like Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop), FinalCutPro, iMovie, or similar tools is also necessary.

Other responsibilities include providing social calendars for approval to artist managers, maintaining websites and social media platforms, creating and monitoring effective ad campaigns, and staying up to date with the latest trends and technologies in the digital marketing landscape.

The ideal candidate for this role should have a bachelor’s degree and at least 2 years of experience in digital marketing and social media management. They should also possess strong written, oral, and interpersonal communication skills, as well as exceptional attention to detail. The ability to handle a fast-paced environment and adapt to rapid changes is crucial.

Proficiency in all social media platforms, including TikTok, and experience with Photoshop and video editing are required. This is an in-office position based in West Hollywood, CA.

The benefits package for this role includes a 401(k) program, medical insurance, paid time off, sick leave, worker’s compensation, educational benefits, and company-paid life, short-term disability, and long-term disability insurance.

If you are interested in this position, please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. Velvet Hammer is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE) committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Sources:

Velvet Hammer Music and Management Group

Music Business Worldwide