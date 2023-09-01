Jugaad Solution: Vendor’s Unique QR Code Placement Goes Viral in India

A video showcasing a vegetable vendor’s innovative solution for digital payments has gained significant traction on social media. The video, shared on the Instagram page of a Maharashtra farmer, highlights the vendor’s unconventional method of displaying her QR code for payments. In the clip, when a customer asks for her QR code sticker, she cleverly flips over her weighing bowl to reveal the code. This ingenious placement of the QR code has caught the attention of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw, impressed by the vendor’s jugaad (a Hindi term that refers to finding unconventional solutions), shared the video on social media, stating, “Digital India achieves new record. UPI payment transactions cross 10 billion mark in August-23.” The video has garnered 1.5 million likes, further showcasing the admiration for this vendor’s practical approach to digital payments.

This viral video is not the only instance where India’s digital infrastructure has received praise. Recently, the German Embassy in India hailed India’s success in digital payments after a video of Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Volker Wissing, using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) went viral. In the posted video and pictures, Wissing can be seen making a payment to a vegetable seller using UPI.

The German Embassy praised India’s digital infrastructure, stating, “One of India’s success stories is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it.” This acknowledgment further solidifies India’s position as a global leader in digital payments.

India’s digital payment ecosystem has gained international recognition. Back in July 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that France, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Singapore have partnered with India to utilize the Unified Payments Interface for their payment solutions. These collaborations highlight the widespread adoption and trust in India’s fintech and payment systems.

In conclusion, the viral video showcasing the vegetable vendor’s jugaad solution for displaying her QR code has garnered attention and admiration in India. This innovative approach to digital payments exemplifies India’s success in creating a robust digital infrastructure. The acknowledgment from the German Embassy further strengthens India’s position as a global leader in digital payments.

