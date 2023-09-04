VASS and Rentokil Initial Partnership: Supercharging Digital Goals

VASS, a renowned digital solutions company based in Madrid, Spain, is transforming the way businesses drive commercial success through digital adoption and innovative projects. With a network spanning 26 countries and a team of experts, VASS helps customers unleash their digital potential.

As the Account Director at VASS for the UK and Ireland, James Lees plays a crucial role in assisting customers in achieving their digital goals. By leveraging technology, skilled resources, and expert knowledge, Lees helps customers propel their businesses forward and achieve lasting success.

One of VASS’s success stories lies in its partnership with Rentokil Initial, which began in 2022. Acting as an extension of Rentokil Initial’s team, VASS assists in the company’s digital and data goals. By providing the best technology, skilled resources, and knowledge, Rentokil Initial can overcome data challenges and gain valuable insights into their customers’ experience, crucial for their digital strategy.

Andy Graham, Head of Data and CDO for Europe at Rentokil Initial, speaks highly of VASS’s contribution to their success. With VASS’s support, Rentokil Initial is able to drive forward in the data and insight space, helping them overcome obstacles and accelerate growth.

The partnership between VASS and Rentokil Initial is built on shared values of innovation and customer-centricity. Both companies strive to revolutionize the business and technology landscape while ensuring a seamless customer experience. VASS’s agility enables them to quickly respond to Rentokil Initial’s requirements, fostering a strong working relationship.

According to Lees, a successful partnership is founded on honesty, collaboration, and transparency. By establishing these values from the outset, the right foundations are laid for mutual success. Working with digital enablers like Rentokil Initial transforms the global game and opens doors to endless possibilities.

As VASS embarks on its data journey with Rentokil Initial, the future looks promising. The adoption of disruptive technologies like AI is set to bring immense value to Rentokil’s data and product strategy. VASS remains committed to simplifying complexity and leading the way in digital solutions that help customers unlock their full digital potential.

