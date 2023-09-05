The Chinese Room takes over development of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

After two years of uncertainty and delays, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has finally been given new life. Paradox Interactive, the game’s publisher, has enlisted the help of The Chinese Room, known for its atmospheric walking simulators, Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, to take over development of the highly anticipated sequel.

Although some original concepts from the previous developer, Hardsuit Labs, have been retained, The Chinese Room is introducing its own vision for Bloodlines 2. The game will still be set in modern-day Seattle, and some of the level and art designs from Hardsuit Labs will remain. However, according to creative director Alex Skidmore, the game now has a new code base with different gameplay mechanics and RPG systems.

One notable change is that players will now assume the role of an elder vampire, as opposed to the fresh-faced protagonist of the original game. The protagonist has been in stasis for some time, so players will join them in discovering the wintry setting of the game.

This marks a new challenge for The Chinese Room, as they depart from their previous focus on atmospheric walking simulators. The studio itself has faced its own struggles, nearly shutting down in 2017 due to funding issues before being saved by Sumo Digital.

Fans can expect more information about Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 in the coming months. Paradox plans to provide a deeper look into the game in January. With The Chinese Room at the helm, it will be interesting to see how they infuse their unique style and storytelling into this highly anticipated sequel.

