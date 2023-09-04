Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 Resurfaces with New Studio and Changes

The highly anticipated sequel to the cult classic vampire role-playing game, Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines, is making a comeback after its troubled development. The game, now set for release in fall 2024, has been taken over by The Chinese Room, a renowned U.K. studio known for its atmospheric and mysterious walking simulators.

Bloodlines 2 retains its setting in a modern-day version of Seattle during the winter season. The city is facing multiple threats, with a power vacuum in the vampire court leading to the formation of factions. This game is part of the Vampire: The Masquerade series, which is set in a modern-Gothic world called the World of Darkness, where vampires, werewolves, and other mythical creatures exist.

Creative director Alex Skidmore revealed that Bloodlines 2 will feature a new code base with different gameplay mechanics and RPG systems compared to the previous version developed by Hardsuit Labs. Additionally, the protagonist has changed from a young vampire to a powerful Elder, providing a unique experience for players. The Elder character has recently awakened from a long slumber, allowing players to explore the world alongside the character as they encounter new experiences.

In 2021, Paradox Interactive, the game’s publisher, ended its association with Hardsuit Labs and sought a new developer, eventually teaming up with The Chinese Room. The Chinese Room, previously known for its narrative-driven games like Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, faced its own challenges in the past but has re-established itself as a developer.

Fans can expect a fresh take on the Vampire: The Masquerade universe with Bloodlines 2. The Chinese Room aims to deliver immersive and captivating worlds that stay true to their distinctive narrative style. More details about the game are expected to be revealed in January.

Sources:

– PC Gamer: [insert URL]

– YouTube: [insert URL]