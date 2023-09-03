Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Rises Again with The Chinese Room as the New Developer

After facing significant setbacks in 2021, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is back on track with a new developer, The Chinese Room. The action RPG is set to be released on various platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, in Fall 2024. Fans can expect an official gameplay reveal in January of next year.

The sequel takes players into the dark underworld of Seattle, where vampires fight for survival and dominance. As an Elder vampire, players will encounter captivating characters, navigate complex political relationships, hunt for prey in the city streets, and engage in intense combat while balancing their need for blood. It is essential for players to be aware of their surroundings and avoid breaking the Masquerade, the vampire society’s fundamental law of secrecy.

The Chinese Room, known for games like Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, is excited to take on their most ambitious project yet with Bloodlines 2. The studio, based in Brighton, joined the Sumo Digital family in 2018 and will have Bloodlines 2 published by Paradox Interactive.

Fans can catch a glimpse of the game’s atmosphere and style in the announcement trailer, although the upcoming gameplay reveal is sure to provide more insight into the mechanics and narrative. With The Chinese Room’s expertise and their dedication to creating immersive storytelling experiences, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 promises to deliver a captivating and thrilling vampire adventure.

