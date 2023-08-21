Vampire Survivors: Directer’s Cut Update to Include New Characters and Content

Earlier this month, game journalist Laura Kate Dale shared an exciting reveal of Vampire Survivors: Directer’s Cut. This new version of the game, showcased at a recent hands-on event, is a significant departure from the current edition. The title “Directer’s Cut” comes from a hidden final boss in the game.

Vampire Survivors: Directer’s Cut introduces a host of fresh elements to the game. Players can expect to encounter new characters, stages, weapons, accessories, and evolutions. Among the new characters are a multi-limbed angel, a rose woman, an imp, Santa, werewolf, spaceman, big skull, constellation frog angel, and winged egg.

Initially, it seemed that the Directer’s Cut version would not be available to the public. While a demo of the content was on display at the event, representatives present had stated that it would not see release. However, recent developments have revealed that this was a mere diversion, and the content will indeed be added to the game.

Vampire Survivors developer poncle has come forward to confirm that the upcoming content has been hidden in plain sight for some time. Attendees at various gaming shows had the opportunity to go hands-on with the updated builds, yet no one seemed to notice until the Directer’s Cut story gained traction earlier this month. Poncle has now assured fans that they will be able to enjoy all the content showcased in the Directer’s Cut demo, and the best part is that it will be released through free updates.

Although an exact release date for these updates is yet to be announced, a video showcasing everything in the pipeline is now available for fans to get a glimpse of what’s to come.