Vampire Survivors Updates: Cross-Saves, Co-op, and New Content Coming Soon

The team behind Vampire Survivors, a popular game available on multiple platforms, is working on major updates. One of the most anticipated updates is the introduction of cross-saves. This means that players will be able to bring their save files from one platform to another, including the Nintendo Switch. Developer Poncle has already successfully tested moving saves between PC, mobile, and consoles, and is now working to add cloud save slots. However, this feature requires extensive testing to ensure a safe and fully functional release.

In addition to cross-saves, Poncle has released a free update that introduces local co-op gameplay across all platforms. The team is also considering the possibility of adding online co-op, although it is uncertain at this time due to the complexity of the task.

Poncle has teased a new “Adventures” mode, which promises to provide players with a variety of gameplay options and possibilities. Details about this mode will be revealed gradually in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, the development team is putting in a lot of effort to regularly release content patches. However, the process has become slower since the game is now available on various platforms, each requiring its own certification process.

Excitingly, Poncle has hinted at future game content that is currently in development. Some previews of this content were showcased in a “Director’s Cut” during an event earlier this month. All the new content from that version is expected to be fully developed and released in future free updates.

Vampire Survivors continues to evolve and offer new experiences for players across different platforms. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from Poncle in the weeks to come.

