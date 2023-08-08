Valve Offers Certified Refurbished Steam Decks at Lower Prices

Valve is now selling official, certified-refurbished Steam Decks, providing a more affordable option for those who were deterred by the original price. These refurbished models come with the same one-year warranty as new ones and are priced between $80 and $130 lower, depending on the chosen configuration.

The refurbished options include a basic Steam Deck with 64GB of eMMC storage for $319, compared to the new model’s price of $399. The 256GB model is available for $419 refurbished, as opposed to $529 new. Additionally, the 512GB model costs $519, whereas the new version is priced at $649. All these models feature a Zen 2-based AMD CPU, integrated Radeon GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a charger, and a carrying case.

Buying refurbished hardware directly from the manufacturer is commonly seen as a way to obtain like-new devices at a lower cost without sacrificing software and warranty support. Valve assures customers that their refurbished Steam Decks undergo thorough testing to ensure like-new performance, although they may possess minor cosmetic blemishes that do not affect functionality.

Furthermore, users have the opportunity to save even more money on a Steam Deck by considering options such as smaller SSD models from iFixit, Framework, and other SSD makers. These models can be used to reduce storage costs or exceed the maximum 512GB capacity offered by Valve.

Valve’s decision to offer certified refurbished Steam Decks comes at a time when newer CPUs and GPUs have already surpassed the hardware used in the Steam Deck. However, Valve intends to stick to a more console-like upgrade timeline rather than rushing to release a major upgrade. This approach provides developers with a slower-but-stable configuration to target.

While Windows-powered handheld PCs and third-party SteamOS distributions may have their limitations, many players still find the official first-party SteamOS support to be worth it for a reliable and high-quality gaming experience.