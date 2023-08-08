Valve Drops Hints of Discounted Refurbished Steam Decks

Valve may soon offer used and refurbished Steam Decks at discounted prices, according to recent hints dropped by the company. Listings for “Certified Refurbished” Steam Decks briefly appeared on the Steam database before being removed by Valve. Screenshots of the listings show that the refurbished models were priced at $319 for the 64 GB version, $419 for the 256 GB version, and $519 for the 512 GB version. These prices match the sale prices during the recent Steam Summer Sale, where the handheld consoles were officially sold at a lower cost for the first time. Normally, the Decks are priced at $399, $529, and $649 respectively. Based on the screenshots, it appears that the refurbished models will be available for sale in Europe and North America.

It is currently unknown if the refurbished devices will come with a warranty, as Valve has not provided any details regarding this. Additionally, there is no information on the release date or frequency of sales for the refurbished models. However, it is worth noting that Valve already sells the Steam Decks at a lower cost compared to its competitors.

Valve’s decision to offer refurbished Steam Decks at discounted prices could be a strategy to attract more customers and increase sales. While official sales data for the Steam Deck is not available, the device has consistently ranked among the top sellers on Steam. Research firm Omdia predicted that the Steam Deck would surpass 3 million units sold by the end of 2023.

Despite its success, Valve faces increasing competition in the handheld console market. Lenovo is rumored to be developing its own handheld console, and Nintendo is expected to release a new Switch-like console in the near future. However, it is uncertain whether these competitors will be able to match the Steam Deck’s hardware without significantly increasing the price.