Valve Releases Certified Refurbished Steam Decks at Discounted Prices

Valve has officially confirmed that certified refurbished Steam Decks are now available for purchase at GameStop and through Valve’s official website. This announcement comes after a leak on August 7 that revealed the details of the refurbished devices.

All three models of the Steam Deck – 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB – are being sold at significantly lower prices compared to their standard retail prices. The certified refurbished 64 GB Steam Deck, for example, is only $320, which is only slightly more expensive than the Nintendo Switch. In contrast, a new 64 GB Steam Deck would cost $400. The company has assured customers that these refurbished devices have been thoroughly tested and meet or exceed the performance standards of new units. Each device has undergone a complete factory reset and software update.

While Valve acknowledged that the refurbished devices may have minor cosmetic defects, they guarantee that the devices will perform at their best regardless of any scuffs or scratches. Valve also stated that once the current stock of used Steam Decks is sold out, more inventory will become available.

Valve performs over 100 tests on each used Steam Deck, including evaluating the controller inputs, audio system, screen, battery, and system-on-a-chip (SoC). Additionally, every refurbished device comes with a one-year warranty, a refurbished power supply, and a carrying case. This means that buyers will receive everything that a new Steam Deck owner would get but at a fraction of the price.

These discounted prices for the certified refurbished Steam Decks are also available at GameStop, but currently, they are only accessible to GameStop Pro members. Valve has not disclosed whether these refurbished devices will be available at other retailers in the future.

This release from Valve is excellent news for those interested in handheld PC gaming. The discounted prices make it more accessible for individuals who were hesitant due to the original price range of $400 to $650. With a refurbished Steam Deck, gamers can now enjoy PC gaming on the go without breaking the bank.