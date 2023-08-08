Valve May Soon Sell Refurbished Steam Decks at Lower Prices

Valve, the creator of the SteamDB database, has indicated that refurbished Steam Decks might be available for purchase in the near future. The news was initially brought to light by a tweet from the SteamDB database creator, followed by screenshots shared by deals expert Wario64. However, the links provided in Wario64’s tweet seem to redirect to Steam’s main landing page now.

If the prices listed in Wario64’s screenshots are accurate, the refurbished Steam Decks would offer significant savings compared to new units. The price differences are as follows:

– 64GB refurbished: $319 versus $399 for new

– 256GB refurbished: $419 versus $529 for new

– 512GB refurbished: $519 versus $649 for new

It remains unclear how the “certified refurbished” Steam Decks from Valve would differ from brand-new devices. Potential buyers should be aware that refurbished units may have scuffs or imperfections that would not be present in new ones. Valve has not provided immediate comment on this matter.

Nevertheless, if you are looking for an affordable way to get a Steam Deck, the refurbished units could be an excellent deal. The Steam Deck has grown in popularity and earned positive reviews since its initial launch. It is recommended by many as a great handheld gaming device.