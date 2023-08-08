Valve Sells Certified Refurbished Steam Decks at Discounted Prices

Valve is now offering “certified refurbished” Steam Decks, the handheld gaming PC, at a lower cost compared to buying them brand new. According to Valve, the refurbished units have been fully tested at their facilities and come with the same one-year warranty as new Decks.

To purchase a refurbished Steam Deck, you can visit Valve’s Steam page for the devices. The listings show significant savings compared to the prices of new units:

– 64GB: $319 refurbished versus $399 for new

– 256GB: $419 refurbished versus $529 for new

– 512GB: $519 refurbished versus $649 for new

Valve does caution that supplies are limited and availability may fluctuate. Each certified refurbished Steam Deck undergoes a thorough testing process that includes a factory reset, software update, and over 100 tests at Valve’s facilities. This examination covers controller inputs, the audio system, the screen, internals, and battery health to ensure optimal functionality.

It’s worth noting that refurbished units may have minor cosmetic blemishes, but Valve assures customers that they meet or exceed the performance standards of new retail units.

In addition to Valve’s offering, GameStop will also sell refurbished Steam Decks in select stores starting Tuesday. However, these units will be refurbished at GameStop facilities and will come with their own warranty. It is important to mention that GameStop’s refurbished Steam Decks are only available for GameStop Pro subscribers.

Overall, if you’re in the market for a Steam Deck and looking to save some money, the certified refurbished option from Valve or GameStop could be a good choice. Just keep in mind that availability may vary, so it is recommended to check the respective websites for the latest updates.