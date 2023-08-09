Valve Starts Selling Refurbished Steam Decks at Discounted Prices

Valve Corporation has introduced refurbished Steam Decks to their product line, offering discounts of up to $130 off the retail price. Refurbished devices, like those sold by other companies, are units that can no longer be sold as new due to various reasons, such as being previously purchased and opened but returned.

Since refurbished devices are not brand new, they are usually sold at lower prices compared to new retail units, and Valve’s refurbished Steam Decks follow this trend. The company is now selling the refurbished models at the following prices:

– 64 GB model: $319 / £279 (previously $399 / £349)

– 256 GB model: $419 / £369 (previously $529 / £459)

– 512 GB model: $519 / £459 (previously $649 / £569)

Valve ensures that each certified refurbished Steam Deck undergoes a thorough testing process in their facilities. This includes a complete factory reset, software update, and over 100 tests to examine controller inputs, audio system, screen, internals, and battery health. Despite potentially having minor cosmetic blemishes, refurbished units meet or exceed the performance standards of new retail units, providing a reliable gaming experience at a lower cost.

Every refurbished Steam Deck purchased from Valve comes with a standard one-year warranty, along with a refurbished power supply, carrying case, and Quick Start guide. However, if the laws in the user’s country require a longer warranty, Valve abides by those regulations.

Valve has expressed their focus on improving battery life in future iterations of the Steam Deck, rather than introducing hardware upgrades like an OLED screen. In an interview with Famitsu, Steam Deck developer Pierre-Lou Griffais confirmed that battery life is the main aspect the Valve team wants to address in the next version of the device.