Valve Offers Certified Refurbished Steam Decks at Discounted Prices

Valve has started selling certified refurbished models of the Steam Deck at a slight discount, making the device even more affordable. The Steam Deck is currently the leading handheld device, known for its size, power, and strong community ecosystem. However, with competitors like the Asus ROG Ally and various Ayaneo devices, these devices are not exactly cheap.

The certified refurbished Steam Decks are likely to be customer returns or defective models that have undergone quality checks. The pricing for the refurbished consoles is as follows:

– 64GB: $319

– 256GB: $419

– 512GB: $519

This discount is the same as the one seen during the Steam Summer Sale. If you prefer a brand-new device, it might be worth waiting until then. However, if you want to save some money, the refurbished Steam Deck models are a great option.

The Steam Deck remains one of the best handheld consoles available today. Even with the 64GB model, you can use a microSD card to install all of your games. Additionally, you have the option to open the device and insert a new SSD if you’re feeling adventurous. While there are more powerful devices on the market, like the Ayaneo 2S, they are not focused on value and may not offer the same features as SteamOS’s front-end for library navigation.

At a price of just $319, the Steam Deck is still an excellent choice, despite not being the most cutting-edge device available.