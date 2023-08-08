Valve Offers Certified Refurbished Steam Deck Units at Lower Prices

Valve has announced that it is now offering “certified refurbished” units of its popular Steam Deck gaming console. These renewed devices are priced around 20% lower than their new counterparts, making them even cheaper than during the Steam Summer Sale. The refurbished consoles come with the same one-year warranty as the new models.

In addition to this, Valve has partnered with GameStop to sell refurbished Steam Deck units in select stores. The models sold by GameStop are refurbished at their own facilities and come with their own warranty.

At present, all three tiers of the Steam Deck are in stock on Valve’s website. The 64GB model is available for $319, the 256GB variant for $419, and the 512GB one for $519. The original retail prices for new models are $399, $529, and $649, respectively.

Valve ensures that each refurbished unit goes through a meticulous testing process before being certified for resale. Tests include comprehensive examinations involving over 100 different tests, such as checking controller inputs, audio system functionality, screen quality, internals, and battery health to ensure proper functionality and longevity.

Although Valve warns that these renewed units may have minor cosmetic blemishes, the company guarantees a reliable and high-quality gaming experience at a lower cost. Additionally, the refurbished models come with a refurbished power supply, a carrying case, and a quick-start guide, providing everything needed for an enjoyable gaming experience.

It’s important to note that Valve’s refurbished stock is limited and may fluctuate over time. Interested buyers are advised to regularly check for restocks if the units are currently sold out.

GameStop is also offering refurbished Steam Deck units in select retail locations. These models are available at a further 20% discount, but are exclusively available to GameStop Pro members who pay an annual fee of $25.

Please note that all prices and product availability mentioned above are accurate at the time of publishing.