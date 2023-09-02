Dota 2 Takes Action Against Smurfing, Permanently Bans 90,000 Accounts

Valve, the developer of Dota 2, has recently intensified its efforts against smurfing, a practice that has plagued the game for years. Smurfing involves high-skilled players creating alternate accounts to play against less experienced opponents, leading to unbalanced matches and a negative gaming experience for others.

In their announcement, Valve stated, “Today, we permanently banned 90,000 smurf accounts that have been active over the last few months.” These accounts were found to engage in various forms of toxic behavior, such as cheating, griefing, abandoning games, and intentionally lowering their matchmaking rating (MMR). Valve has traced each account back to its main account to ensure appropriate action is taken.

To further discourage smurfing, Valve plans to punish the main accounts of players who engage in this practice. These penalties may include temporary adjustments to behavior scores and even permanent account bans. By holding players accountable for their actions across multiple accounts, Valve aims to create a fair and enjoyable gaming environment for all Dota 2 players.

The decision to crack down on smurfing stems from the detrimental impact it has on the gameplay. Dota 2 is a team-based game where individual skill and teamwork are essential. When a highly skilled player joins a lower-ranked match, it disrupts the balance and diminishes the experience for other players.

Valve emphasizes the importance of fair play and states, “Dota is a game best enjoyed when played on an even field…smurfing makes matches worse.” By actively addressing smurfing and taking measures to remove toxic players from the game, Valve aims to enhance the overall quality of Dota 2 matches.

Smurfing has been a long-standing issue in Dota 2 and other competitive games. While some players have admitted to smurfing in the past, Valve’s recent actions demonstrate their dedication to ensuring a level playing field and encouraging positive gameplay experiences.

