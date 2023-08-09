Valve Now Selling Certified Refurbished Steam Decks at Lower Prices

Valve is offering “Certified” refurbished Steam Decks at discounted prices. The 512GB model is over £100 / $100 cheaper, and there are similar discounts for the renewed 256GB and 64GB models. Each refurbished Steam Deck undergoes rigorous testing to meet the same high standards as new units. Valve conducts over 100 tests on the controls, display, sound hardware, battery, and power supply. Refurbished models also come with a one-year standard warranty and a bundled carry case.

Although the allure of unboxing brand new hardware can be strong, these secondhand Steam Decks seem like great deals. The 64GB version is now priced at $279 / $319, down from its original price of £349 / $399. Adding a 512GB or 1TB microSD card allows gamers to have a portable gaming PC capable of running games like Baldur’s Gate 3 and even transforming into a desktop, all at a lower cost compared to mid-range graphics cards. It’s worth noting that $279 / $319 is even cheaper than the price of a new 64GB model during the recent Steam Summer Sale.

Refurbished Steam Decks are available for purchase directly through Steam, and in select GameStop stores in the US. However, it should be noted that in GameStop stores, the refurbishment is done by GameStop itself, and there may be variations in the warranty. Valve has also warned that supplies will be limited due to inconsistent stock levels, as these refurbished units rely on former Steam Deck owners returning faulty or unwanted devices. This offers an opportunity for those interested in portable PC gaming devices to adopt a refurbished option at a lower price point.