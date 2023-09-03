Licorice/Mulethi: The Must-Have Ingredient for Radiant and Rejuvenated Skin

Licorice root extract, also known as mulethi in India, is gaining prominence in the skincare industry for its powerful skin-brightening properties. It contains compounds that inhibit the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for dark spots and hyperpigmentation. With its numerous skincare benefits, licorice has become an indispensable ingredient for those seeking natural solutions within the beauty industry.

Licorice is packed with antioxidants such as flavonoids and polyphenols, which offer protection against free radicals and environmental stressors like UV radiation and pollution. These antioxidants help prevent premature aging and damage to the skin, including the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. Licorice also possesses anti-inflammatory properties that calm and soothe irritated and acne-prone skin.

Dr. Rachna Rastogi, Head R&D at Skincare 82°E, highlights that licorice is not only an effective antioxidant but also helps combat skin damage caused by UV rays. Its ability to reduce inflammation contributes to a more youthful and radiant complexion. Dr. Taruna Yadav, Senior Ayurveda Doctor at Forest Essentials, further explains that licorice is a natural powerhouse for various skin concerns. It shields the skin against free radicals, environmental toxins, and UV damage, preventing premature aging. Licorice’s ability to inhibit melanin production makes it a valuable solution for dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

Moreover, licorice helps maintain the skin’s moisture balance, providing hydration and enhancing elasticity for a supple appearance. With its remarkable benefits rooted in Ayurvedic medicine, licorice/mulethi is revolutionizing skincare.

Harness the potential of licorice in skincare formulations to achieve radiant and rejuvenated skin naturally. Incorporate products that contain licorice and experience its skin-brightening and anti-aging effects.

Sources:

– Dr. Rachna Rastogi, Head R&D at Skincare 82°E

– Dr. Taruna Yadav, Senior Ayurveda Doctor at Forest Essentials