Google Maps Rolls Out Controversial Update

Google has recently begun rolling out a controversial update for Google Maps, aimed at giving the app a modern and fresh look. The update includes a refreshed color palette, with new shades of green, blue, and grey replacing the traditional colors. The intention behind these changes is to provide richer details on the maps.

However, the new color scheme has received criticism from users. One issue is that it’s now harder to distinguish green areas, such as forests and parks, from water unless you zoom in. Additionally, some users believe that the overall look of the maps is unrealistic.

The rollout of the update started in August and is now gaining pace, reaching more users. Many people have taken to Google’s forums to express their dissatisfaction with the new design. They are calling for a switch that would allow them to revert to the old interface. However, it’s unlikely that Google will provide this option, as the company typically enables the update for all users in order to streamline the transition.

Some users have attempted workarounds to revert to the previous color scheme, such as downgrading Google Maps on Android to an earlier version. However, these efforts are not effective, as the new interface is enabled through a server-side switch.

Some users have compared the new Google Maps to Apple Maps, noting that both have adopted more vivid colors. However, many believe that the new maps have lower contrast, making it harder to distinguish elements on the screen.

This update comes as Apple is set to release a major update for Apple Maps, including offline maps and more detailed features like 3D buildings and street signs. Apple’s commitment to improving its navigation solution may put pressure on Google to address user concerns and enhance the usability of Google Maps.

