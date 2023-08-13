Beeper: The All-in-One Unified Chat Solution

Beeper is the latest app that aims to simplify your messaging experience by bringing together conversations from various platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Slack, Google Chat, Twitter, and even iMessage. It acts as a third-party client app, supporting 15 different platforms, including major messaging services.

To integrate with iMessage, Beeper uses your Apple ID information to log in, using Mac minis as servers to relay messages to and from your inbox. While there may be initial warnings about someone else accessing your account, the connectivity is functioning for now. However, it remains to be seen how Beeper will maintain long-term connectivity to iMessage and other supported chat apps.

Beeper allows you to connect to other chat clients using an open-source protocol. All communications are end-to-end encrypted, and Beeper keeps zero-access encrypted backups of your chats, ensuring privacy. The app is accessible on various devices, including Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

The layout of Beeper on desktop is simple and straightforward. You can view conversations from one specific app by clicking on its icon or see all conversations merged together in chronological order. However, Beeper does not sync contacts across multiple apps.

A notable feature of Beeper is its ability to filter out low priority conversations from your main inbox, reducing spam messages. You can also pin important chats to the top of the list and mark conversations as low priority. While Beeper supports many messenger app features, some complex features like video calls and group polls may require using the original app.

Customization options are available in the settings, allowing you to add or remove chat networks, change message composition and display, sync contacts, and more. Beeper started as a desktop app, but it also has Android and iOS versions that provide a similar experience.

Beeper is currently free to use, with a Beeper Plus subscription service expected to launch later. The app’s ease of use and convenience make it a promising solution for consolidating your messaging across multiple platforms.