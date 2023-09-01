UScellular Introduces 5G Fixed Wireless Access Technology in Belvidere

UScellular has launched its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology in Belvidere, Illinois, as part of its efforts to bridge the digital divide in the state. Nearly 367,000 locations in Illinois lack access to essential broadband connectivity, and UScellular aims to address this issue with its new technology.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker commended the initiative, stating that bringing broadband to areas that have never had it before is a significant achievement. State Representative Dave Vella highlighted the need for improved access, especially in areas just outside of cities like Rockford and Belvidere, where connectivity is limited.

To showcase the capabilities of the 5G mid-band technology, UScellular organized a live demonstration at Washington Academy in Belvidere, which was attended by Governor Pritzker and other representatives. The event highlighted how this technology can connect homes and businesses across the state, providing high-speed broadband without the need for wired connections.

UScellular President/CEO Laurent “LT” Therivel emphasized the importance of connectivity, especially during the pandemic, and its impact on communities’ ability to attract businesses and enable remote work and education. The 5G FWA technology is capable of running multiple HD video streams simultaneously, making it a game-changer for individuals and businesses alike.

Belvidere is among the first cities in Illinois to enjoy the benefits of UScellular’s 5G mid-band network, which offers speeds up to ten times faster than 4G LTE and some low-band 5G networks.

By expanding access to broadband connectivity, UScellular’s 5G FWA technology aims to improve the quality of life for residents in underserved areas and contribute to the economic growth and development of the state.

