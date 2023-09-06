Wall Street Falls on Strong Services Sector Data and Apple Slump

Wall Street experienced a decline in stock prices on Wednesday fueled by concerns over sticky inflation and interest rates, as well as a drop in shares of Apple. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that its non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.5 last month, beating expectations. This positive data has led to fears of higher inflation and increased bets on interest rate hikes. Traders now believe there is a 91% chance of a rate hike in the central bank’s September meeting, with November expectations slipping to 46.8% from nearly 57% before the data.

Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading, commented on the market’s reaction to the data, stating that “Everybody has been kind of getting in the camp that we’re done with rate hikes but when you see something like that (stronger-than-expected economic data), they do get a little nervous… Every Fed governor comes out and says they look for the data and that data point today is definitely something that’s a little bit more inflationary.”

Apple, one of the major market players, experienced a 3.0% drop in its stock price following reports that China had banned the use of iPhones and other foreign-branded devices by central government agency officials. Other large-cap stocks, such as Tesla, Amazon.com, and Nvidia, also saw declines. Healthcare stocks fell 0.7%, with Johnson & Johnson experiencing a 1.3% drop.

Investors were also eagerly awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve’s “Beige Book,” which provides an overview of the U.S. economy. The book, along with next week’s inflation data release and the Fed’s policy decision on September 20th, will provide further insight into the market’s future trajectory. The recent increase in oil prices has also heightened concerns over persistent inflationary pressures.

At 11:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 194.34 points, or 0.56%. The S&P 500 was down 35.48 points, or 0.79%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 147.96 points, or 1.06%.

Lockheed Martin, the U.S. weapons maker, announced a revised delivery outlook for its F-35 jets, resulting in a 4.0% drop in its stock price. In contrast, video-streaming company Roku saw a 6.1% increase after announcing plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 10% and limit new hiring.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq. The S&P index saw three new 52-week highs and 24 new lows, while the Nasdaq had 32 new highs and 119 new lows.

