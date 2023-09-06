Wall Street Stocks Fall as Strong Services Sector Data Raises Inflation Concerns and Apple Shares Decline

Wall Street stocks experienced a decline on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected data from the services sector raised concerns about sticky inflation and the possibility of higher interest rates. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that its non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 54.5 in the last month, surpassing expectations of 52.5. Additionally, a gauge of prices paid by service-sector businesses for inputs increased.

These developments have led traders to believe that the Federal Reserve may not pause hiking interest rates at its upcoming meeting on September 20-21 as previously anticipated. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a pause in September is at 91%, while the chances of a pause in November slipped to 46.8% from nearly 57% prior to the release of the data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.68%, losing 235.55 points and closing at 34,406.42. Likewise, the S&P 500 declined by 0.89% or 40.09 points, ending the day at 4,456.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped by 1.28% or 179.32 points, closing at 13,841.63.

Technology was the worst-performing sector within the S&P 500, with a decline of 1.6%. However, defensive utilities managed to gain 0.1%. Among the major tech companies, Apple experienced the biggest drop, with shares falling by 3.7% following reports that China had banned the use of iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work by central government officials.

While investors had been hoping for interest rate cuts, the strong economic indicators and slower-than-expected inflation suggest that the Federal Reserve may not begin cutting rates anytime soon. Boston Fed President Susan Collins emphasized the need for cautiousness in the central bank’s future monetary policy steps.

Lockheed Martin, a major U.S. weapons maker, saw a 4.5% decline in its stock price after trimming the delivery outlook for its F-35 jets. Roku, a video-streaming company, experienced a 1.9% increase in its stock price after announcing a reduction in workforce and a limitation on new hirings.

Overall, the decline in Wall Street stocks can be attributed to concerns about inflation, interest rates, and the performance of tech companies such as Apple. Investors are carefully monitoring economic data and awaiting the release of the August inflation figures and the Fed’s rate decision later in September.

