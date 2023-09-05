Antitrust Crackdown Looms for Big Tech in Europe

The European Union is preparing to enforce its most significant antitrust measures yet on major tech companies, setting the stage for potential legal battles between regulators and Silicon Valley. By September 6, the EU’s antitrust regulators will announce a list of digital services that will be subject to new rules aimed at preventing dominant firms from stifling competition in emerging markets. This list is expected to include Google Search, Apple’s App Store, Amazon.com’s marketplace, and Facebook’s Meta Platforms.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA), which will take effect in early 2023, will impose strict regulations on these companies, who have previously faced numerous investigations resulting in hefty fines and tax orders. The DMA will prohibit certain platforms from favoring their own services over those of competitors and from using personal data collected from third-party merchants to compete against them. It will also require platforms to allow users to download apps from rival platforms and prevent the combining of personal data across different services.

While some tech companies have expressed concerns about compliance challenges and the scope of the rules, litigation is expected to be a likely outcome. Alexandre de Streel, academic director of the digital research program at the Centre on Regulation in Europe, believes there will be legal battles as defining the services to be covered has proven to be more difficult than anticipated.

Microsoft has argued that its search engine, Bing, should be exempt from the rules due to its smaller size compared to Google. Google itself may face challenges regarding how its search services will comply with the new regulations. However, experts believe that the tech companies may not have a legitimate argument if they meet the necessary thresholds to fall under the scope of the regulations.

The listed platforms will have six months to align their services with the new rules or challenge the decisions. While they may test the limits of the law in court, their chances of success may be limited.

