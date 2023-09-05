Urban Launches New Smartwatch with Super AMOLED Display

Urban, a homegrown mobile accessories and wearables brand, has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Urban Quest, in India. Priced at Rs 3,999, the smartwatch features a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display and is now available for purchase on the official company website, e-commerce platforms, and retail outlets.

The Urban Quest comes with a 2D curved glass design that showcases a narrow bezel and dynamic animated watch faces. The always-on display features vibrant colors, providing users with a visually pleasing experience. Additionally, the smartwatch is equipped with a silicon strap and a metal alloy body, exuding both style and durability.

One of the standout features of the Urban Quest is its wide range of health-monitoring sensors. The smartwatch includes sensors for SpO2, heart rate, and blood pressure monitoring, allowing users to keep track of their vital health statistics effortlessly. It also supports multiple sports modes, catering to fitness enthusiasts who enjoy various physical activities.

In terms of connectivity, the Urban Quest utilizes Bluetooth version 5.2 and is equipped with a microphone and speaker. This enables users to make calls directly from their smartwatch without needing to reach for their smartphones. Furthermore, the smartwatch supports AI assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant, enhancing the overall user experience.

Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, expressed his excitement about the launch of the Urban Quest, stating that the brand’s goal is to continuously innovate and provide customers with the best possible products. The Urban Quest is another step in that direction, offering a feature-packed smartwatch at an affordable price.

With its remarkable display, advanced sensors, and convenient features, the Urban Quest is set to appeal to tech-savvy consumers looking for a stylish and functional smartwatch that caters to their everyday needs.

