New Deal: Lifetime License for Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Pro

Looking to enhance your computer’s performance with a powerful operating system and versatile software? StackSocial is currently offering a special deal on the All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows and Windows 11 Pro Bundle. This combination deal, which would typically cost $418, is available for just $55, saving you over 85%.

Windows 11 Pro, the latest operating system from Microsoft, brings a range of security and productivity enhancements compared to the free Windows 11 Home edition. With features like wake and lock, biometrics login, and bitlocker encryption, Windows 11 Pro is ideal for professionals seeking improved device security.

However, it’s worth noting that not all Windows computers are compatible with Windows 11 Pro. If your Windows 10 device cannot upgrade to Windows 11 Home for free via Windows Update, it won’t be able to support Windows 11 Pro. Nevertheless, Mac users can still benefit from a Windows 11 Pro license by using emulator apps like Parallels to run a virtual machine. Additionally, those who use both Mac and Windows machines can install Windows 11 Pro on up to three devices with this license.

The Microsoft Office Pro 2021 lifetime license included in this bundle encompasses popular software tools such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams (Free version), OneNote, Publisher, and Access. These applications enable professionals to create formal documents from preloaded templates, analyze and visualize data, make presentations, collaborate with peers, and organize personal notes and files.

It’s important to note that this lifetime license allows you to install Microsoft Office on one computer indefinitely, without any recurring costs. While StackSocial is an authorized Microsoft partner, there is a slight possibility that Microsoft could revoke the license. However, the Office deal has been available for over a year, and many customers, including ZDNET’s Alison DeNisco Rayome, have successfully utilized it on their personal devices.

Upgrade your computer’s operating system and enjoy a lifetime of essential software tools like Word, Excel, and more. Take advantage of this limited-time offer and get the All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License and Windows 11 Pro Bundle for only $55.

Source: ZDNET, StackSocial