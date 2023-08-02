Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling earbuds: Prototype vs. Production Units

It’s been one week since the first reviews of the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling earbuds were published. However, it was later revealed that the units provided for review were actually unfinalized prototypes. Sony clarified the situation after reviewers, including Digital Trends, initially reported on these prototypes without knowing their true nature.

Once Sony confirmed that the initial units were prototypes, Digital Trends published a placeholder review, explaining the situation to readers. One week later, Sony sent out the full production XM5 units, and Digital Trends updated their review with the final thoughts based on these production units.

The prototypes exhibited less-than-ideal performance in critical areas such as active noise cancellation, call quality, and Bluetooth connections. Reviewers experienced problems with these features, which prompted them to reach out to Sony. They expected Sony to release a firmware update to address these issues, considering that reviewers were provided with an early version of the Sony Headphones app, which was still in beta. However, Sony surprised them by revealing that the units being tested were prototypes, and the encountered problems were likely due to that.

Sony sent out the prototype units just days before the intended release of the XM5 earbuds, when they could have waited a little longer to provide reviewers with the final product. Nevertheless, reviewers proceeded to review the prototypes, and the updated review reflects the performance of the production units, which reportedly solved all the problems seen with the prototypes.

For the detailed review of the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling earbuds, you can visit the full article.