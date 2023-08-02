CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling earbuds: Prototype vs. Production Units

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling earbuds: Prototype vs. Production Units

It’s been one week since the first reviews of the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling earbuds were published. However, it was later revealed that the units provided for review were actually unfinalized prototypes. Sony clarified the situation after reviewers, including Digital Trends, initially reported on these prototypes without knowing their true nature.

Once Sony confirmed that the initial units were prototypes, Digital Trends published a placeholder review, explaining the situation to readers. One week later, Sony sent out the full production XM5 units, and Digital Trends updated their review with the final thoughts based on these production units.

The prototypes exhibited less-than-ideal performance in critical areas such as active noise cancellation, call quality, and Bluetooth connections. Reviewers experienced problems with these features, which prompted them to reach out to Sony. They expected Sony to release a firmware update to address these issues, considering that reviewers were provided with an early version of the Sony Headphones app, which was still in beta. However, Sony surprised them by revealing that the units being tested were prototypes, and the encountered problems were likely due to that.

Sony sent out the prototype units just days before the intended release of the XM5 earbuds, when they could have waited a little longer to provide reviewers with the final product. Nevertheless, reviewers proceeded to review the prototypes, and the updated review reflects the performance of the production units, which reportedly solved all the problems seen with the prototypes.

For the detailed review of the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling earbuds, you can visit the full article.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

DJI Launches Osmo Action 4 Action Camera for Adventure Enthusiasts

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max on Sale at Walmart.com

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

JLL Launches JLL GPT™: The First AI Model for Commercial Real Estate

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Revolutionary AI Brain Implant Helps Paralyzed Man Regain Movement and Sensation

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

ChatGPT: The AI Chatbot Redefining Human-Computer Interactions

Aug 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

DJI Launches Osmo Action 4 Action Camera for Adventure Enthusiasts

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments