All Apple Users Urged to Update Devices Immediately

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Apple has issued a critical security update for iPhones and iPads to address newly discovered vulnerabilities in their system software. The flaws were uncovered by researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, who found that these vulnerabilities were actively being exploited by a commercial spyware called Pegasus, developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group.

While Pegasus is typically used to target specific individuals such as dissidents, journalists, and political opponents, it is important for all Apple users to update their devices as soon as possible. The security update, labeled iOS 16.6.1, can be installed by navigating to the Settings app on your iPhone, selecting “General,” and then “Software Update.” If the update is not visible, go back to the General page and tap on “About” to check your iOS version. If you are still using 16.6 or an earlier version, repeat the steps mentioned above.

Restarting your phone and ensuring a stable internet connection may also prompt the update to appear. It is crucial to install this update promptly to protect your device from potential security breaches and unauthorized access.

Citizen Lab’s recommendation for immediate action highlights the severity of the vulnerabilities that have been exploited. Even if you believe you are not a target for such sophisticated attacks, it is essential to stay vigilant and update your device to ensure its security.

The iOS 16.6.1 security update addresses the specific vulnerabilities exploited by the Pegasus spyware, providing users with enhanced protection against potential threats. Regularly updating your device’s software is a crucial part of safeguarding your digital security and protecting your personal information.

