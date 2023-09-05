CityLife

Investors Vote to Extend Deadline for Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media Merger

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 5, 2023
Investors in Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank-check acquisition company set to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media firm, have voted to extend the deadline for the completion of the deal. After a series of delays, enough shareholders have given DWAC an additional 12 months to finalize its plans with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Shareholder approval of the extension was crucial for DWAC to avoid liquidation and to retain the $300 million raised in its IPO.

Shares of Digital World have faced a decline since the announcement of their planned merger with TMTG in October 2021. From a peak of around $97 a share in March 2022, the current trading price stands at $16.80. The company has also been under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If the merger between DWAC and TMTG is successful, Trump Media will gain access to over $1 billion in cash from DWAC’s institutional investors, including hedge funds. As per a services agreement from February 2021, Donald Trump controls 90% of Trump Media. However, if the merger does not proceed, it is uncertain how TMTG will secure funding for its operations. It had previously raised $22.8 million in financing from private investors through short-term debt that could be converted to shares.

Source: Reuters

