Upcoming Smartphones in September 2023

In the month of September, smartphone enthusiasts can expect a multitude of phone launches from various brands. This includes foldables, budget models, mid-rangers, and even flagships.

One of the most highly anticipated launches will be from Apple, as they unveil their next-gen iPhones. Honor is also making a comeback in the Indian market and will introduce a new foldable in China. In total, at least 10 brands are expected to announce new phones, with major Chinese players and non-Chinese companies like Apple and Samsung on the list.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the devices that are expected to be officially announced this month:

1. Realme C51: The Realme C51 is scheduled to launch in India on September 4. It features a flat frame design resembling an iPhone Pro and will come in a blue color option. The device will be equipped with a 50MP rear camera and supports 33W charging.

2. Motorola Moto G54 5G: The Moto G54 5G will be unveiled in China on September 5 and in India on September 6. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip and will have a massive 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging. Other notable features include a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, a 50MP rear camera with OIS, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

3. Apple iPhone 15 Series: Apple’s annual iPhone launch event is scheduled for September 12. The iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, will be unveiled. The Pro Max variant might be named the iPhone 15 Ultra. Expect features like a dynamic island, USB Type-C ports, a new action button for the Pro models, and a periscope zoom lens for the Pro Max.

4. Mysterious Honor Foldable: Honor will unveil a new foldable device at an event in China on September 13. The actual name of the product is still unknown, but it could be either the Honor Magic Vs 2 or Honor Magic V2 Lite. The Honor Magic Vs 2 is rumored to be an outward folding device, while the Honor Magic V2 Lite is expected to be the most affordable foldable smartphone of the year.

5. Samsung W24 and W24 Flip: Samsung will introduce the W series foldable phones in China on September 15. The devices, rumored to be rebranded versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, will feature additional design elements to set them apart from the regular models.

These are just a few of the upcoming smartphones in September 2023. With a wide range of devices set to be launched, smartphone enthusiasts have much to look forward to this month.

