New PlayStation Games Coming in August and September 2023

Summer is typically a quieter time for game releases, but this year, August and September are packed full of exciting titles coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4.

Here are some highlights of the games headed to both systems over the next few weeks, as well as a larger selection of games that will be available throughout the same period.

Atlas Fallen, a promising action RPG from Deck13 and Focus Entertainment, will be released on PS5 on August 10th. The game features players hunting legendary monsters with powerful sand-infused weapons and abilities in super-powered combat.

Madden NFL 24, the latest installment in the Madden series, arrives on PS5 and PS4 on August 18th. The PS5 edition introduces ‘SAPIEN Technology’, offering a leap forward in NFL player realism, new AI enhancements, mini-games, training camp drills, and various modes.

On August 22nd, EA brings us Immortals of Aveum, a single-player FPS where players join an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of the abyss. Players must master three forces of magic and unleash spells to defeat legions of enemies.

Mortal Kombat 1, the 12th main installment in the series and a franchise reboot, fights its way onto PS5 on September 19th. The game introduces a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities, generating excitement among fans.

On September 22nd, EA Sports FC 24 launches on both PS5 and PS4. This game, which is essentially the new FIFA title, features fully licensed players, teams, stadiums, and leagues of world football.

In addition to these titles, there are many more upcoming games for PlayStation 5 and PS4 in August and September 2023. Visit the official PlayStation website for more information on the games and how to pre-order.

