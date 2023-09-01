Exciting Upcoming Switch Games and Accessories for September and October

The next few months are set to be packed with exciting game releases for the Nintendo Switch. From beloved franchises like Pokémon and Mario to remasters and new entries, there’s something for everyone. Additionally, there are some cool accessories on the horizon. Here’s a roundup of what to expect:

Rune Factory 3 Special, a remastered version of the game, will be available on September 5th. With improved graphics and new features like a Newlywed Mode and a challenging “Hell” difficulty level, this action RPG/romance/farming mash-up is worth a look.

Mortal Kombat 1, the 12th installment in the series, arrives on September 19th. Boasting a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities, this entry offers a fresh experience for fans of the iconic franchise.

On September 22nd, the physical edition of Pikmin 1 + 2 HD remasters will be released. Perfect for collectors, this bundle combines two excellent games into one package.

EA Sports FC 24, the new title for the FIFA series, debuts on September 22nd as well. It maintains the same fully licensed players, teams, stadiums, and leagues, but offers a chance for the series to bring some fresh ideas to the table.

Detective Pikachu Returns, the sequel to the original 3DS game, brings the coffee-loving detective back for more mysteries on October 6th. Join Detective Pikachu and his friend Tim Goodman as they solve a series of puzzling incidents in the city.

On October 17th, Sonic Superstars dashes onto the scene. This new 2D adventure features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy as they journey through the mystical Northstar Islands. With all-new Emerald powers and a co-op campaign, this game promises to deliver a fun experience.

Last but not least, Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches on October 20th, marking the first new 2D Mario game in a decade. With the addition of Wonder Flowers, players can expect unique and captivating gameplay moments.

In addition to these highlighted games, there are many other retail games coming to the Switch in the following weeks. Don’t forget to check out the selection of upcoming Switch accessories as well.

Sources:

– Nintendo Life (source article)