Upcoming Switch Game Releases for August and September 2023

The summer season tends to be quieter for new game releases, but there are still some exciting titles coming our way in the coming weeks. Here are a few highlights:

1. Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania (11th August) – Dead Cells is getting another physical release with the Return to Castlevania expansion. This edition includes the base game, the new DLC, and all previously released DLCs on the cartridge itself.

2. Rune Factory 3 Special (5th September) – A remastered version of Rune Factory 3 is arriving on the Switch, featuring improved graphics and redesigned character models. It also includes a Newlywed Mode and a challenging “Hell” difficulty level.

3. Mortal Kombat 1 (19th September) – The 12th main installment of the Mortal Kombat series is coming to Switch and other platforms. It promises a new era for the franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities.

4. Pikmin 1 + 2 Physical Release (22nd September) – The Pikmin 1 and 2 HD remasters, previously available digitally, are getting a physical edition perfect for collectors.

In addition to these games, there are several other retail releases to look forward to in August and September. Check out our full review of Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 for more information. Also, keep an eye out for new accessories coming soon for the Switch.

