Google Pixel 8 Series Smartphones Expected to Launch in October 2023

The launch of Google’s Pixel 8 series smartphones is anticipated to take place earlier than expected, possibly in October 2023. Ahead of the release, a well-known tipster, @Shishir, has provided some details about the specifications of one of the upcoming devices.

According to the tipster, the Google Pixel 8 is likely to be powered by the brand’s own Tensor G3 chipset and boast a smaller and brighter display panel. Additionally, the display might support a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.

In terms of camera capabilities, the device is expected to feature a 50MP ISOCELL GN2 main camera. As for the battery, it is rumored to have a larger capacity and faster charging speeds compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 7.

While the Pixel 8 seems to offer significant improvements over its predecessor, the tipster has also mentioned the possibility of a price hike for the upcoming device.

The Pixel 8 series is anticipated to include two models: the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Several details about these devices have already been revealed over the past few months. Live shots and a live video of the Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced, while design renders of the Pixel 8 were shared online. Moreover, the stock wallpapers and color variants for both phones have been unveiled.

Only the Pixel 8 has appeared on an official database, receiving WPC certification. This certification confirms that the smartphone will support wireless fast charging at 12W.

While further specifications have been leaked and tipped for both devices, the complete details are yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming Pixel 8 series.