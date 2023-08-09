tvOS 17 beta code reveals multiple unreleased iPhone models

Apple is set to announce the iPhone 15 in a month, and recent discoveries in the tvOS 17 beta code suggest that there will be several new iPhone models coming soon.

Four unreleased iPhone models were found in the tvOS 17 beta 1 code, according to Aaron. These models were initially unnoticed until the tvOS 17 beta 4, but Apple has since removed them. The model identifiers were labeled as iPhone15,4, iPhone15,5, iPhone16,1, and iPhone16,2.

Typically, these identifiers are organized by chip families. For instance, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 14, and 3rd generation iPhone SE are identified as “iPhone14,x.” Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro is labeled as “iPhone15,x” because it houses the A16 Bionic chip.

Based on this pattern, it can be assumed that the iPhone15,4 and iPhone15,5 are the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, while the iPhone16,1 and iPhone16,2 are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature the same A16 Bionic chip as the current iPhone 14 Pro, hence being categorized under the “iPhone15,x” family.

Additionally, two other unidentified iPhone models were discovered in the tvOS 17 beta code. Labeled as iPhone14,1 and iPhone14,9, these models are associated with the A15 Bionic chip. It is uncertain what these models represent at this point, as unused model identifiers are sometimes found in iOS code.

One theory suggests that Apple may relaunch the 3rd generation iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini with USB-C ports, aligning them with the USB-C ports expected on the entire iPhone 15 lineup. However, this seems unlikely unless Apple plans to update the iPhone 14 with USB-C as well, as these models are expected to remain available for at least another year.

It is worth mentioning that rumors indicate Apple is working on a new iPhone SE with a larger OLED display for a 2024 release, making it more plausible for USB-C to be included in that model instead.

What are your thoughts on these model identifiers? Share your theories in the comments section below.