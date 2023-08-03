Intel Prepares to Launch Arc A580 GPUs

Intel is finally gearing up to launch the long-awaited Arc A580 GPU, which was announced almost a year ago. The card had remained overlooked by the company during this period, but recent developments indicate that its release may be imminent.

While Intel introduced the mobile Arc A570M and A530M graphics using the new ACM-G12 GPU, the Arc A580 is not waiting for the launch of this processor to make its debut. With 24 Xe-Cores, the Arc A580 surpasses the new ‘G12’ GPU, which is limited to only 16 Xe-Cores.

The Arc A580 comes equipped with 8GB GDDR6 memory, boasting a memory bandwidth comparable to the Arc A750/770 series. The expected GPU clock is around 1700 MHz, but Geekbench software has shown it can reach as high as 2400 MHz. Despite having a board power of 175W, which is less than the Arc A750/770 series, the Arc A580 still offers significant headroom.

In testing, the GPU was paired with an Intel Z690 motherboard featuring a Core i7-12700 non-K CPU. This suggests that Intel may be focusing on prebuilt systems for their new GPU releases. In terms of performance, the Arc A580 scored 82992 points in the Geekbench benchmark, nearly matching the official ranking of the Radeon RX 7600, which scored 82981 points.

Although the Arc A580 GPU has not been officially launched or listed on Intel’s website, the benchmark results indicate that Intel is finally ready to fulfill its promise of releasing five gaming desktop GPUs.

There are still some missing details regarding the official launch date and pricing of the Intel Arc A580 GPU. However, with the recent developments, it seems that Intel is preparing to introduce the much-anticipated graphics card to the market soon.