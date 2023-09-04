How to Complete the ‘Unobserved’ Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The ‘Unobserved’ mission is one of the faction missions in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2. In this mission, players are part of the Shadow Company and will need to complete various objectives to earn rewards. This guide will provide all the information you need to successfully complete the mission.

To access the ‘Unobserved’ mission, players must reach Tier 3 in the Shadow Company Faction missions. Once there, they will be able to embark on this mission. The objectives for this mission are as follows:

1. Find a Disguise and Equip It

2. Find and Acquire a code from a Konni radio by Interacting with it from a stronghold while wearing your Disguise

3. Use the code acquired from the Konni radio to open a locked closet in the Destroyed Zaya Observatory and then extract a laptop from the facility

To complete the first objective, players need to search for a Disguise. These can be found in Duffel Bags, caches, and loot boxes. Once equipped, players should gather necessary supplies like ammo and equipment.

The second objective requires acquiring the Konni Radio Codes. To do this, players must purchase a Stronghold Key from a Buy Station. With the Disguise on, players should infiltrate a Stronghold and eliminate any enemies they encounter. Look for a radio atop furniture and interact with it to obtain the code.

Now it’s time to move on to the final objective, which involves infiltrating the Zaya Observatory and finding the laptop. Players should enter the Zaya Observatory through the Underground Tunnels. Look for a wall marked with A2 and proceed to the opposite end where a door can be found. Inside the room, search for a door with a keypad. Enter the code obtained from the Konni Radio and proceed through the door to find the laptop.

Once the laptop is acquired, players need to extract themselves from the facility and head to an Exfil point to complete the mission.

Completing the ‘Unobserved’ mission in Warzone 2 DMZ is a time-consuming task that requires careful execution. However, the rewards, which include the ‘Through the Window’ Player Card and 10,000 XP, make it worthwhile.

For more guides and content related to Warzone 2, check out The SportsRush.