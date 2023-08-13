A New Technique for Evaluating Twist Angle and Strain in 2D Materials

A team at Columbia University has developed a novel technique using graphene ribbons to create more control over twist angles in layered 2D materials, advancing the field of twistronics. Twistronics involves altering the properties of 2D materials, such as graphene, by changing the twist angles between stacked layers.

Twisted layers of graphene have been observed to exhibit unique behaviors, such as magnetism, electrical superconductivity, and insulation. However, the reasons behind these properties are not well understood, and precise control over the twist angles has been a challenge.

The researchers at Columbia University have developed a new fabrication technique using long graphene ribbons to create devices with a predictable and controllable twist angle and strain. This allows for a more systematic exploration of the properties of twisted layers.

Traditionally, graphene devices have been assembled using small flakes of graphene, resulting in fixed twist angles and unpredictable variations in strain. The use of ribbons provides a smoother and more controlled twist angle variation, eliminating random wrinkles and bubbles that can affect the material’s behavior.

The team used high-resolution microscopes to confirm the uniformity of their devices and developed a mechanical model based on the shape of the curved ribbons to predict twist angles and strain values.

This new technique opens up possibilities for further research on how twist angles and strain affect the properties of quantum materials. Future studies will explore the behavior of different 2D materials and how their fundamental properties change with twist angle and strain. This research could lead to new insights into superconductivity and the discovery of additional “magic angles” in graphene.

The use of graphene ribbons in twistronics provides a more precise and controlled approach, allowing for a better understanding of the unique properties of 2D materials and potential applications in condensed matter physics.