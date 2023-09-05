Creating an Effective Funnel Strategy for Financial Advisors

In today’s digital world, financial advisors must adapt their marketing strategies to meet the changing dynamics of consumer engagement. According to marketing expert Gjamovska, a well-defined funnel strategy is crucial to success.

At the top of the funnel, it is essential to provide high-level education to potential clients. This can be done through various means such as blog articles, videos, or social media posts. Advisors should focus on introducing people to the concept of alternative investments and gradually delve deeper into specifics as clients move down the funnel. For example, Equiton starts by educating clients on alternative investments and then emphasizes private real estate before discussing equity funds.

Case studies also play a vital role in an effective educational strategy. Instead of simply stating what they do, advisors should show potential clients through real-life examples. This approach helps to build trust and credibility. As Gjamovska puts it, “I could tell you I’m funny or I could tell you a joke and make you laugh.”

While some advisors may be hesitant to pivot to modern marketing methods, Gjamovska believes that trying different approaches is necessary in the changing landscape. Testing and learning, as well as quickly adapting to what works and what doesn’t, is crucial for success.

In the digital age, it is necessary to utilize multiple platforms and various types of content. Short videos, long-form articles, and social media posts all contribute to helping clients understand complex financial products and how they fit into their broader financial goals.

Lastly, meeting clients where they are is key. Whether it’s on Instagram or financial news websites, advisors should be present on the platforms where their target audience spends time. This allows for better engagement and connection with potential clients.

In conclusion, a well-defined funnel strategy, including high-level education, case studies, and utilizing multiple platforms, is vital for financial advisors to thrive in today’s digital age.

