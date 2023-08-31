The DUEX Float: A Versatile Vertical External Monitor

The DUEX Float is a unique external monitor that offers a vertical arrangement, providing users with an immersive dual-screen experience. This design eliminates the need to constantly turn their head from side to side to see content, reducing eye and neck strain. The vertical expansion concept is inspired by director Christopher Nolan’s use of the IMAX format in his films, filling the viewer’s vertical peripheral vision for a more immersive experience.

Created by Mobile Pixels, known for their innovative external monitors, the DUEX Float features a slim and portable design. It attaches to the back of your laptop using magnets and opens up quickly with its dual-hinge system. A single cable connects the monitor to your laptop, serving as both a power source and a display cable for transmitting visual data.

One of the standout features of the DUEX Float is its touch-sensitive 1080p display, allowing for effortless navigation and making it ideal for various applications like prototyping, presentations, and visual design tasks. The monitor also offers different modes to suit different needs, including dual-screen mode for enhanced productivity, presentation mode for sharing content with others, and desktop mode for using the DUEX Float as an independent display, perfect for gaming.

In addition, the DUEX Float features a stacked design that promotes ergonomic alignment even when working on the go. Its built-in kickstand allows for independent use without attaching it to the laptop. The monitor also offers powerful connectivity with two USB-C ports that support pass-through charging and a mini HDMI port for connecting other devices.

With a 15.6″ diagonal, the DUEX Float is compatible with most 15″ laptops and offers a 1080p LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate for excellent display quality. It comes in a sleek matte black finish and includes a variety of ports for convenient connectivity. The DUEX Float is available for purchase at a discounted price of $209 and comes with global shipping and a one-year warranty.

