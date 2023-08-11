Quake II Remastered Released on Nintendo Switch, Original Dev Team Fully Credited

This year has seen a surprising number of remastered games dropping on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Among them are the highly anticipated Metroid Prime Remastered and Quake II. However, there was some disappointment when it was discovered that the original development team was not credited in the Metroid Prime Remastered release, leading to criticism from team members.

Thankfully, the same cannot be said for Quake II. The original Quake II development team is fully credited in this remastered version. Zoid Kirsch, a former engineer at Retro Studios, who was not credited in Metroid Prime Remastered, took to Twitter to express his appreciation. According to Kirsch, it was a “travesty” that the original team was left out of the credits for Metroid Prime Remastered. He commends id Software for doing it right with Quake II, stating that “This is how it should always be done.”

It is worth noting that while the credits in Metroid Prime Remastered remain unchanged, there have been instances in the past where game credits have been retroactively updated. For example, Pac-Man World Re-PAC saw its credits updated last year.

The proper crediting practice used by id Software in the Quake II remaster is encouraging for future releases. It is hoped that this sets a precedent for acknowledging the hard work and contributions of the original development teams.

Quake II Remastered has been well received by players on the Nintendo Switch. If you have played the game, let us know your thoughts in the comments.