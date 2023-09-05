A Four-Seat Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: Breaking the Tradition

After decades of adhering to certain traditions, Porsche is breaking the mold with the introduction of a four-seat version of their iconic 911 GT3 Touring. While this may seem like sacrilege to some enthusiasts, there are valid reasons for this departure from the norm.

The 911 GT3 Touring is still as hardcore to drive as its standard two-seater counterpart, but it offers the convenience of extra seats. This is particularly appealing to a more mature audience who may not be keen on drawing attention to themselves and have kids that they want to bring along for the ride.

The seats were custom fitted by specialists RPM Technik and cost just under £16,000, which is more than 10% of the car’s original purchase price. However, the attention to detail is impeccable, with the houndstooth upholstery matching the front carbon buckets and exclusive yellow contrast stitching.

The addition of rear seats does not seem to have compromised the driving experience or the aesthetic appeal of the GT3 Touring. It still offers the thrill and performance that Porsche enthusiasts expect. Plus, the car comes with a manual gearbox, a rarity since the introduction of the PDK option.

While this custom-built four-seat GT3 Touring may come at a premium, it is a truly unique vehicle that combines practicality with Porsche’s legendary performance. With a warranty until 2025 and various high-end options, this car presents as brand new.

Ultimately, the introduction of a four-seat GT3 Touring breaks the established rules of Porsche’s 911 tradition. However, it offers a new level of usability and versatility without compromising on performance and driving pleasure.

