Arc System Works and French-Bread Announce Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Arc System Works and French-Bread have revealed that a sequel to the fighting game, Under Night In-Birth, titled Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC (Steam) in early 2024. The game will feature rollback netcode and language support in English, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes marks the seventh installment in the series. It introduces a completely redesigned visual style and a new storyline set in the fictional world of Night. Players can expect an expanded roster of playable characters and exciting online matches with the inclusion of rollback netcode.

The game will also introduce new moves and battle systems, enhancing the overall gameplay experience. With its high-definition pixel graphics, players can immerse themselves in intense battles.

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes promises to deliver an epic climax to the tale of the Hollow Night. Fans can watch the announcement trailer on the official website for a glimpse of what to expect from this highly-anticipated fighting game sequel.