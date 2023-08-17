Undead Nightmare: A Classic Zombie Game Returns on Switch and PS4

It’s 2023 and Undead Nightmare, Rockstar’s popular zombie game, has made its way onto the Nintendo Switch and PS4. This 13-year-old expansion is now accessible to more people, which is exciting news for fans. However, the only downside is its price tag of $50.

Undead Nightmare was originally released on October 26, 2010, as a paid expansion for Red Dead Redemption. It added a mini-campaign to the game, introducing spooky creatures and deadly zombies to the Old West setting. The protagonist, John Marston, sets out on a mission to save his infected family and possibly the entire world.

The recently released Switch and PS4 ports combine the original game with its beloved expansion. Undead Nightmare still holds up today due to its eerie atmosphere and creepy open world. In this DLC, players find themselves constantly outnumbered and vulnerable to the undead lurking on every corner of the map. The lack of modern amenities and the haunting music contribute to the game’s unique vibe.

Traversing the world of Undead Nightmare is treacherous, with no safe havens or reliable weapons. Every character encountered is on the brink of madness, and the entire world exudes danger. From fighting hordes of zombies to encountering Bigfoot and the Chupacabra, players will feel as if they’re starring in a grindhouse-era horror film set in the Old West.

While the Switch version of the port runs smoothly most of the time, there are occasional performance issues during intense fights with large mobs of zombies. Surprisingly, the PS4 version handles these fights better. Unfortunately, the ports do not introduce any new features or enhanced visuals. Additionally, the absence of Undead Nightmare’s online zombie horde mode is a letdown for those who enjoyed playing it with friends.

Despite these drawbacks, playing Undead Nightmare on the Switch or PS4 is still a fantastic experience. The game’s spooky nature makes it an ideal choice for Halloween or even a camping trip. However, the steep price may discourage some from purchasing it until a sale arrives for Red Dead Redemption’s new ports.