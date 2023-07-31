UK Regulator Seeks Public Responses on Microsoft’s Takeover of Activision Blizzard

Britain’s antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has invited public responses regarding Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. Microsoft, who previously faced opposition from the CMA in April, believes that its legally-binding commitments to the European Commission and a licensing deal with Sony warrant a reconsideration.

In arguments published on Monday, Microsoft stated that its agreements with NVIDIA, Boosteroid, and Ubitus, allowing them to license Activision games for the next ten years, have already improved competition in the cloud gaming market. The company also noted that any breach of these commitments would invalidate European approval and expose it to potential fines up to 10% of its worldwide turnover, equivalent to $19.8 billion based on its 2022 turnover.

Microsoft emphasized the significance of its deal with Sony, ensuring that “Call of Duty” remains on the PlayStation console for the next decade. This agreement, according to Microsoft, addresses the primary concern of the most vocal opponent of the merger.

The CMA has called for feedback on Microsoft’s revised takeover proposal, with a deadline for submissions set for August 4. The regulator intends to make a final decision on the deal by August 29. Previously, a court involved in the case had already published Microsoft’s argument that the binding commitments made to the European Commission had changed the circumstances.

Microsoft’s appeal against the CMA’s initial decision has been temporarily suspended to allow both parties more time to resolve the dispute. This pause followed the unsuccessful attempt by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to halt the takeover temporarily. Microsoft argues that evidence emerged during the FTC case, which has since been dropped, further supports its position that the deal should proceed.

Please note that this article has been rewritten and formatted for clarity and brevity while retaining the original facts.